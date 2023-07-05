I Visited An Abandoned Water Park & The Experience Was Chilling (PHOTOS)
Cab drivers refused to take me to the "cursed" park.
If you love abandoned places, this one's for you.
Back in 2018, like many backpackers longing for adventure in another part of the world, I headed to Vietnam as part of a trip around Southeast Asia.
While stopping in the ancient city of Hue wasn't initially part of my itinerary, the allure of the mysterious Thuy Tien Lake and the whispered tales surrounding it proved too intriguing to ignore, and visiting the abandoned Ho Thuy Tien water park was quickly added to my Vietnam bucket list.
A magnet for backpackers and urban explorers alike, the abandoned water park's eerie reputation, fuelled by spine-chilling accounts of curses and warnings of what could be lurking within the deserted pools, was enough to pique the interest of anybody fascinated by visiting abandoned places.
Despite this, several years ago it was pretty difficult to find out the precise whereabouts of the abandoned water park. Local authorities made sure this – admittedly pretty dangerous – spot was not listed in any tourist guidebooks, and it was even impossible to find on maps, online or otherwise.
Instead, the park's closely-guarded location was bartered among backpackers and locals for beers, bribes, and even as a prize during card games.
Naturally, though, for many travellers this only added to the allure of the place.
Fortunately, I was able to get the location from a friend who had previously visited, so I was spared the process of cracking that code.
However, that didn't mean finding it was easy. I asked four different cab and tuk-tuk drivers to take me there and all refused, including one who described the place as "cursed."
Eventually, two local guys with motorbikes agreed to take me there, but made me promise I wouldn't pass on their details to anybody else hoping to visit.
Curiosity well and truly peaked, I set off for Ho Thuy Tien, nestled around five miles outside of Hue.
Vietnam's abandoned water park
The entrance to Ho Thuy Tien abandoned water park.
Constructed by the Hue Tourism Company in 2004, at a cost of around 70 billion dong (US$3 million dollars), the park was designed to become a major attraction for both local residents and visitors alike.
Complete with water slides, swimming pools, an arena for aquatic shows and an aquarium, it had big aspirations, but this watery playground fell dramatically short of its envisioned success.
The park prematurely opened its gates in 2004, before construction was even fully complete. By 2006 it had shut down entirely, for reasons that remain largely unpublicized.
Despite an attempt to reopen and revamp the park in 2013, it has remained closed to official visitors ever since.
What sets Ho Thuy Tien apart from many other failed tourist attractions is its haunting state of abandonment. This water park remains both frozen in time and in a state of disrepair, like something out of an apocalypse movie.
Walking the grounds I spotted leftover menus from a cafe, in-tact water tanks that once housed aquarium animals, and vast stadiums designed to accommodate thousands of visitors now eerily devoid of any human presence.
What is Ho Thuy Tien like?
The entrance to Ho Thuy Tien abandoned water park.
Upon entry to the park, you'll spot what is probably its most iconic feature – a three story dragon. This decaying beast sits atop the former aquarium, which was located in the middle of a lake, once serving as a welcoming sight for visitors.
When I visited, it was still possible to climb the stairs inside the dragon, leading up to its mouth, where there's a viewpoint of the whole park. The entrance passage into the dragon showcased intricate carvings of sharks and stingrays, providing a glimpse into the structure's former beauty.
Inside the dragon's body, a maze of empty passages led to dark, windowless rooms.
Inside the basement, smashed glass and large broken containers were among all that remained of the aquarium. Eerily, just one remained intact, still holding water, like an untouched glassy prison.
Ho Thuy Tien's crocodiles
The abandoned aquarium at Ho Thuy Tien.
The eerie atmosphere, talk of curses, and the potential hazards at Ho Thuy Tien made me feel cautious, but it was the chilling warnings about the presence of crocodiles beneath the murky waters that really sent shivers down my spine.
According to local folklore, when the park was abandoned in 2006, everything was left untouched, as if the owners had literally vanished overnight. Left behind along with the slides, pools and villas, were the large aquarium's animals.
Among them were three crocodiles, who, according to backpacker legends, were left to meet a grim fate. Whispers circulated that these crocodiles remained forgotten in the park for many years, continuing to breed and lurking in the remnants of the swimming pools and sliding structures.
Other more credible accounts indicate that backpackers had reported the poor conditions in which the crocodiles were living years ago. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are thought to have swiftly intervened, ensuring the critters were transported to a wildlife park elsewhere.
Still, I was careful not to get too close to the water's edge.
What else is there?
An abandoned kids' pool.
Among the abandoned attractions at the park are discarded swimming pools (including a kid's play pool with climbing frames), left-behind villas, a concrete car, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 2,500 seats, and a number of winding water slides overtaken by foliage, leading into algae-filled waters.
It's worth noting that in 2018, shortly after I visited, a warning was issued advising tourists to stay away from the park due to its crumbling structures. Even unofficial entry was no longer permitted due to safety risks.
Ho Thuy Tien in 2023
According to recent blog posts, security guards now oversee the front gates of Ho Thuy Tien. While some claim that these guards may accept small bribes for entry, the overall conditions of the park are said to have worsened.
Despite this, backpackers and travellers continue to visit the site, which is now perhaps shrouded in less mystery than it once was. Ho Thuy Tien's location can now be easily found online, and there's even a TripAdvisor page dedicated to it.
Local reports suggested that the water park was slated for a new owner and a potential renovation and revamp in early 2023. However, there is nothing to suggest that this process has happened, or is happening.
And so, visiting the park now is likely even less of a good idea than it was in 2018, and even then it was a risky move.
Hue and its abandoned water park
Slides at the abandoned water park.
If you are heading to Vietnam, why not consider exploring the other attractions and hidden gems that the ancient city of Hue has to offer instead? From its historic landmarks and cultural sites, to its vibrant local markets and delicious cuisine, there is so much to discover.
If you're really keen to see something unusual, you could try Asia Park in Da Nang, just a few hours from Hue. When I visited on a quiet weeknight in 2018, my partner and I were two of just 20 guests in the Asia-themed amusement park that evening, and were told it is regularly at an extremely low capacity – making it feel like you are literally the only people there!
If more recent TripAdvisor reviews are to go by, not a lot has changed since then, and the theme park remains extremely quiet today. In fact, many reviewers also suggested they felt like they had the whole place to themselves.
Here, you could try safely exploring somewhere that almost feels abandoned – but without risking your safety and breaking any rules!
