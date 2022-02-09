Actually Realistic Ways To Be More Sustainable In 2022, According To Canadian Influencers
Sustainability advocate and influencer Emily Padan knows the hurdles people face when trying to live a more eco-friendly life.
“We often think, what difference does it make, I’m one person?” she told Narcity.
This fear of not making a difference is enough to take the shine off the noblest of New Year resolutions. But, when it comes to making sustainable choices, you can actually have a bigger impact than you'd think.
“If you’re a parent, you’re showing what matters to your children. If you’re a teacher, your students are watching. If you’re a content creator, your community cares," shared Emily.
"Truly, even if you’re none of those things, your three friends will notice. It’s like a ripple effect. We may be small, but we are mighty with our decision-making power."
If you often find yourself overwhelmed while Googling alternatives to single-use plastic, Emily and fellow eco-influencer Erin Jay shared their top tips for simple actions you can take right now to get started on your sustainability goals.
Start Small
Erin Jay, the creator of @lifew.erin, is a passionate advocate for intentional and sustainable living. Her raison d’être? “We only have one planet, so why not do everything we can do to save it.”
According to Erin, perfectionism isn’t the goal. Instead, an imperfect life full of learning can be a great way to increase your environmentally friendly efforts, and starting small has a big impact.
"I want people to know that I’m living an imperfectly sustainable and intentional life," she told Narcity.
"I am constantly learning, and the more we all continue to learn and grow, the better."
One trick she shares is to take a look at your routine for opportunities to make simple swaps, for example, switching plastic sandwich bags for reusable silicone ones, or opting for shampoo bars rather than bottled hair products.
Support Brands That Support Sustainability
While the combined effort of individuals living their imperfectly sustainable lives is great, Canadians can also create change by spending money with businesses and companies whose values mirror their own.
Try One New Goal Each Month
Taking on too much too soon can easily overwhelm. Give yourself some grace and introduce one easy, realistic goal per month, like supporting a company with environmental initiatives or asking your local restaurant to leave the plastic cutlery out when you order in.
Another option is to plant a tree or support a company that does. Emily, for example, co-owns a design-focused eco-hotel called Hinter, which plants 10 trees for every booking made.
"If everyone plants a few trees a year, or at least supports companies who are doing this, or helping our oceans, then we can make a difference," she added.
By doing one new thing a month, however small, you can create a ripple effect of positive change.
In January, support a company that has a green initiative. In February, you could swap to biodegradable Swedish sponge cloths instead of paper towels. By the end of the year, you'll have done at least a dozen things to help the planet. Pretty cool, huh?
Green Your Social Media Feeds
A small but significant way you can maintain a more eco-friendly mindset every day is by cleaning up your social media.
"You’d be surprised at how influential that world can be on us," said Emily.
"Follow accounts that promote a greener lifestyle, slow living, self love. Unfollow all those accounts that do shopping hauls every 3 seconds. Goodbye fast-paced, shallow world, hello slow, sustainable 2022!"
Shop Secondhand
Reduce, reuse, recycle works for more than just plastic. You can apply the same philosophy to everything from décor and clothing to appliances and furniture.
“I always have a “thrift list” (a wishlist to thrift) to ensure that anything I intend on buying is secondhand and is something I actually want and not buying out of impulse,” Erin told Narcity, adding that it’s rare that she can’t find an item secondhand.
She also uses groups on Facebook to share and swap clothing and goods. Give it a go and you might just find some charming items that bring more joy than your regular shopping spree (it can be a lot cheaper too).
Being a conscious consumer can start anywhere — even the confectionery aisle! What steps will you be taking in 2022 for a planet-positive life?
