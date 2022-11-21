The Feds Will Give You $5K To Make Your Home Greener & Here's Who Is Eligible
Get money to update your heating. 👇
Not thrilled about home heating prices in Canada during winter?
Depending on your situation, you may be eligible for a grant from the government to help with that, while making your home greener too.
A new program, announced by the federal government on November 21, could see you with an extra $5,000 to update your old heating system.
The announcement outlines that Canadians who have oil heating in their homes could get their transition to a more eco-friendly heat pump paid for by the government.
This is going to be called the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) grant and it is being kick-started by a $250 million investment from the feds.
Not only does this make your home more eco-friendly, it also can save you a whole lot of money on heat. With a heat pump, you can save $1,500 to $4,700 on home energy every year, according to the media statement.
What is OHPA?
A new part of Canada Greener Homes Initiative, OHPA is a program designed to encourage Canadians to move from home heating oil to electric heat pumps.
It will do this by offering a grant of up to $5000 that will cover the purchase and installation of an eligible heat pump, electrical upgrades required for the new heat pump, and the safe removal of the oil tank.
That is, with "robust verification processes to ensure the program is being used as intended."
Who qualifies for the OHPA grant?
According to the release, tens of thousands of households are going to be helped by this new grant.
To qualify for it, you and your household need to make below the after-tax median income of Canada, which comes out to $53,140 for a family of four.
You also need to prove your home has been heated by oil as of January of 2023, this would mean bills going back 12 months from the time of your application.
And, as an applicant, you must also be the primary resident and owner of the home.
How do you apply for OHPA
Afer you've determined whether you qualify or not, you can apply for the grant using the Canada Greener Homes Initiative portal. However, it won't be open until early 2023.
This isn't the only way the government is giving you money to make your home more sustainable.
There are other programs to make your home in Canada more eco-friendly.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.