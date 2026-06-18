Advocates attack Carney government's elimination of ombudsperson for forced labour
Human rights advocates say Ottawa is turning its back on foreigners alleging involvement by Canadian companies abroad in forced labour and environmental degradation.
Prime Minister Mark Carney mentioned in passing last week that Ottawa had eliminated the position of Canadian ombudsperson for responsible enterprise, or CORE, months ago.
The office reviews complaints about possible human rights abuses by Canadian companies operating abroad in the garment, mining and oil and gas sectors.
The office's website does not mention it is defunct and activists say Ottawa gave them no indication the CORE would be closing.
Amnesty International says Canada's human rights advocacy is falling flat and the NDP says there is now no office in Canada that can effectively investigate and stop rights abuses by Canadian companies abroad.
Ottawa insists it takes forced labour concerns seriously, citing its move to table legislation to reform how Ottawa monitors imported goods for slave labour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.