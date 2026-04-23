AG wants to exclude evidence in B.C. trial

Government asks court to exclude evidence in B.C. trial over national security risk
AG wants to exclude evidence in B.C. trial
Silverhope Creek runs between Silvertip Mountain and Thompson Peak near Hope, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. Police said a search for a missing person has turned into a homicide investigation after human remains found in the area were identified. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement that human remains found March 29 are those of Trina Hunt.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The federal government has made an application to exclude some evidence over national security risks at the trial of Iain Hunt, whose wife was reported missing in 2021 from their home in Port Moody, B.C. 

The Attorney General of Canada says in a Federal Court application that it wants to prevent the disclosure of information during the trial, claiming it would be "injurious" to national security. 

The burned remains of Trina Hunt were found near Hope, B.C., in March of 2021 and her husband was later charged with indignity to human remains. 

While the court application doesn’t reveal the nature of the information at issue, it says the federal government was notified last November that the sensitive information could be disclosed at Hunt's criminal trial. 

Police said their missing-person investigation turned into a homicide case after the woman's remains were found. 

The charges against Hunt were announced in February 2025 and homicide investigators said at the time that such a charge occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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