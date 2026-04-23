Government asks court to exclude evidence in B.C. trial over national security risk

Silverhope Creek runs between Silvertip Mountain and Thompson Peak near Hope, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. Police said a search for a missing person has turned into a homicide investigation after human remains found in the area were identified. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement that human remains found March 29 are those of Trina Hunt.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck