Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

Air Canada Says It's Not Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean After A Date Mixup

Someone forgot that it's 2022, not 2021 😬

Air Canada Says It's Not Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean After A Date Mixup
@aircanada | Instagram, Irishka777 | Dreamstime

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

Several papers in the Caribbean reported the old announcement as new news this week, sparking confusion and even drawing a comment from a government official in Antigua and Barbuda about the non-suspension.

The report also topped Google's search trends and prompted Air Canada to correct the record on Monday.

"Your information is outdated," the airline said in a tweet to one of the papers.

Air Canada did suspend flights to the Caribbean early last year in collaboration with the Canadian government, but it has since lifted those restrictions.

The announcement somehow resurfaced this week, with some news outlets claiming that the suspension would be going into effect in 2022 rather than 2021.

The news picked up traction pretty fast, so Air Canada's Twitter account eventually stepped in to correct the report.

"Important clarification: Air Canada is not suspending service to Mexico or the Caribbean. Your information is outdated and appears to be from a press release issued in January 2021," said the tweet.

The false report surfaced at a time when people are already on edge about travel and flight cancellations due to bad weather and the Omicron variant.

Canada recently updated its travel restrictions after a brief period of relaxing them. The government is now warning against non-essential travel to curb the surge in cases caused by the new variant.

International flights are still running, although Air Canada has stopped all flights to Israel until at least March.

From Your Site Articles

Alberta's New COVID-19 Isolation Rules Are In Effect & It's To 'Prevent Disruptions'

It changes depending on how many doses of a COVID-19 vaccine you've had.

Your Alberta | YouTube, Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime

There are new rules for people in Alberta who test positive for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, January 3, Albertans who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose of Janssen) are now only required to isolate for five days, instead of ten.

Keep Reading Show less

More People Can Now Get A Booster Dose In BC & Here’s How To Sign Up

The plan has been fast-tracked!

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The booster dose plan in B.C. has now been fast-tracked, and this is who is eligible to get it.

The Omicron variant has spread rapidly throughout the province and the world, leading B.C. to increase restrictions and allow more people to get the booster sooner.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Shrinking Gathering Sizes To Even Less People & Here's The Whole Breakdown

New restrictions start on January 5.

FordNation | Facebook

You might want to rethink your guest list for the next party you host at your house because the Ontario government is cutting gathering sizes down again starting on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Ford administration unveiled a plethora of stricter public health measures amid concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and among them are smaller gathering sizes.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Banning Indoor Dining, Shutting Down Gyms & More This Week

These health measures will stick around for at least 21 days.

FordNation | Facebook, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

You'll have to rethink your Saturday night dinner reservations in Ontario because the Ford government is tightening the province's public health measures amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant.

Among a slew of updates involving new public health measures on Monday, the Ontario government announced it is reimposing restrictions on restaurants, gyms and personal care services this week. These restrictions are similar to what the province experienced during Step 2 last summer.

Keep Reading Show less