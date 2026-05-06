Airbus nabs 150-plane deal with AirAsia

Airbus secures 150-plane order with AirAsia in boon for Quebec aviation
Airbus nabs 150-plane deal with AirAsia
An Airbus employee works under the wing of an Airbus A220 at the assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Airbus Canada says it will supply AirAsia with a massive order of 150 of its Canadian-made A220 jets in a multibillion-dollar coup for Quebec’s aviation industry.

Airbus, which makes the narrow-body planes north of Montreal in Mirabel, says the agreement with the low-cost Malaysian airline marks the largest single firm order for A220s in the manufacturer's history.

Lars Wagner, who heads the Airbus commercial aircraft division, says the deal underscores Quebec's role as a key hub in global aviation.

Meanwhile, the presence of Prime Minister Mark Carney at the announcement Wednesday underscored the federal government's push to diversify trade beyond the United States.

However, Airbus has faced production challenges at its Montreal-area plant, struggling to churn out more than seven jets per month on average — half of the threshold needed to break even.

Nonetheless, Western University professor Geraint Harvey says the announcement comes as "great news" for the federal government and for workers in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

By Christopher Reynolds | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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