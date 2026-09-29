Calgary Chamber warns of economic fallout of Alberta split; CEOs join 'stay' camp

Alberta CEOs voice support for staying in Canada
Alberta CEOs voice support for staying in Canada
A Canada flag, left, and an Alberta flag flap in the breeze with Mt. Kidd in the background at the site of the G7 Leaders meeting in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, June 2, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

A report commissioned by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce warns of dire economic consequences if Alberta were to separate from Canada. 

The study by University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe estimates trade costs would rise by five to eight per cent, the range the United Kingdom has seen since its withdrawal from the European Union. 

It says Alberta is the most trade-exposed jurisdiction in the country, so those higher costs would translate to between 44,000 and 69,000 fewer jobs in Calgary than if it were to remain in Canada. 

The report was released three weeks before Albertans vote on 10 referendum questions, including one on whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the process of holding another referendum on separation. 

The Chamber has also released an open letter from business leaders urging Alberta to "remain at the table" within Confederation. 

Among the signatories are the heads of AltaGas, ATCO, AltaLink, Capital Power and Keyera. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ALA) (TSX:ACO.X) (TSX:CPX) (TSX:KEY)

By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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