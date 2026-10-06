Alberta doctors vote to ratify a proposed 3-year pay deal with provincial government

Alberta doctors approve proposed 3-year pay deal
Alberta doctors approve proposed 3-year pay deal
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary on Friday, July 14, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

A proposed three-year master pay deal with the provincial government has been ratified by members of the Alberta Medical Association. 

Both the government and the association representing physicians said once it's finalized, they will share details of the agreement.

In a letter to members, association president Dr. Heidi Fell says 22 per cent of eligible members voted, and of those, 76 per cent voted in favour.

Fell says it's not the agreement they had originally sought, and came after mediation, in what she calls a "difficult and constrained bargaining environment."

Fell says it does, however, provide a three-year framework and stability, and came with some meaningful gains for doctors.

Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange says the deal offers fair, competitive compensation while ensuring the health-care system remains sustainable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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