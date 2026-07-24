Quebec obstetricians and gynecologists association head to court over pay gap

Obstetricians and gynecologists challenge pay gap
Obstetricians and gynecologists challenge pay gap
A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Quebec's obstetricians and gynecologists have filed a legal challenge against the medical specialists federation over what they call a persistent gender-related pay gap. 

The association representing the province's obstetricians and gynecologists filed the review Thursday at a Quebec Superior Court.

Although compensation has increased for medical specialists, the association notes that specialties with a majority of female members continue to be paid less than those with a male majority.

The federation of medical specialists says 75 per cent of obstetricians and gynecologists are women, making it the field with the highest proportion of women.

The association says medical specialists in fields with a majority of women earned, on average, 30 per cent less than those with a majority of men in 2020.

The association is asking the court to order the federation to recognize the pay disparity and to promptly put an end to it.

“Equity cannot continually be put off. In a context where the federation has recognized the existence of gender-based inequities for several years, every delay in correcting them contributes to the maintenance and perpetuation of systemic discrimination against female medical specialists,” says the association in a legal filing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Katrine Desautels | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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