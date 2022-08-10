NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Amanda Seyfried Regrets Doing A Nude Scene At Age 19 & She 'Didn't Want To Upset Anybody'

"How did I let that happen?"

Senior Global Editor
Amanda Seyfried on a horse. Right: Amanda Seyfried playing guitar.

Amanda Seyfried on a horse. Right: Amanda Seyfried playing guitar.

@mingey | Instagram

Actress Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about the sexist backlash she faced after Mean Girls, and now she's sharing more details of the early-career moments she wishes she could take back — including a nude scene at age 19.

The 36-year-old, who recently starred as Theranos chief Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, shared one of the early incidents she regrets during a feature interview with Porter this week.

She said she escaped her early years "pretty unscathed" in terms of #MeToo issues, but she still wishes she hadn't done certain nude scenes in her teens.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she said.

Seyfried then answered her own question: "I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

She didn't say which movie was involved, but Seyfried and Amber Heard do strip down for a pool scene in the 2006 film Alpha Dog. Seyfried would've been about 21 when that film came out, although it's unclear what year it was shot.

Seyfried got her acting start in 1999 with minor roles on soap operas such as As The World Turns and All My Children before she broke out as Karen Smith in Mean Girls in 2004.

At one point in Mean Girls, Seyfried's character touches her breasts to help her determine the weather. The actress said earlier this year that that scene continues to haunt her, and that she often gets "gross" questions from men about the weather to this day.

Seyfried made her latest comments when asked about intimacy coordinators, the film crew members who keep things kosher for actors during simulated sex scenes.

Game Of Thrones star Sean Bean recently sparked anger around that issue when he said that intimacy coordinators "spoil the spontaneity" of sex scenes.

For Seyfried's part, she says she no longer feels pressure to do roles that she doesn't feel comfortable with.

"I'm respected because I'm 36 years old and I know who the f*ck I am," she said.

