Amazon Canada Has A 24-Hour Sale On JBL Speakers You Can Get Amped Up About
Earbuds, too!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Although Black Friday 2021 isn't until Friday, November 26, I can't help but take advantage of these awesome sales that are happening now. I don't know if you've noticed, but Amazon Canada has been dropping some pretty sweet deals this October — including this sale on JBL products.
From wireless earbuds to Bluetooth speakers, you can save up to 64% today! Whether you want to get ahead of your holiday shopping or simply upgrade your current 'buds, check out these five JBL products that are on sale today on Amazon Canada.
JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $109.99 (
$129.99)
Details: With up to 12 hours of battery life, this portable Bluetooth speaker will blast your tunes all day long. You can connect up to two devices at once, which means two people can be in charge of the playlist. It's also waterproof, so you won't have to stress about a short circuit if it ever gets wet.
$109.99 On AMAZON CANADA
JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $39.98 (
$49.99)
Details: You can enjoy up to five hours of battery life with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof, durable and reviewers say it packs quite the punch! It's currently available in 12 colours including yellow and mint so you can match it to your preferred aesthetic.
$39.98 On AMAZON CANADA
JBL Reflect Flow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Sport Headphones
Price: $99.98 (
$219.98)
Details: These wireless headphones boast up to 30 hours of battery life with super-speedy charging. They're also waterproof, which is great if you intend on wearing them while you break a sweat. You can get them in four colours but only the blue and black ones are on sale.
$99.98 On AMAZON CANADA
JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $69.98 (
$89.98)
Details: With up to 10 hours of battery life, these portable speakers will blast your favourite jams all night long. It has a handy carabiner attached to the top of it, so you can tote it around on your backpack or hang it up in your room. It's also waterproof, so you won't have to worry about rain, spills or pool parties.
$69.98 On AMAZON CANADA
JBL Tune In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Price: $29.98 (
$49.99)
Details: These Bluetooth earbuds will connect to your phone without a cord, but are tethered together with one so you won't lose one by accident. Plus, you can sling them around your neck when they aren't in your ears.