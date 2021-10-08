Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

Amazon Canada Has A 24-Hour Sale On JBL Speakers You Can Get Amped Up About

Earbuds, too!

Amazon Canada Has A 24-Hour Sale On JBL Speakers You Can Get Amped Up About
@jblaudio_uk | Instagram, @jbloaudiol_uk | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday 2021 isn't until Friday, November 26, I can't help but take advantage of these awesome sales that are happening now. I don't know if you've noticed, but Amazon Canada has been dropping some pretty sweet deals this October — including this sale on JBL products.

From wireless earbuds to Bluetooth speakers, you can save up to 64% today! Whether you want to get ahead of your holiday shopping or simply upgrade your current 'buds, check out these five JBL products that are on sale today on Amazon Canada.

JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon Canada

Price: $109.99 ($129.99)

Details: With up to 12 hours of battery life, this portable Bluetooth speaker will blast your tunes all day long. You can connect up to two devices at once, which means two people can be in charge of the playlist. It's also waterproof, so you won't have to stress about a short circuit if it ever gets wet.

$109.99 On AMAZON CANADA

JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon Canada

Price: $39.98 ($49.99)

Details: You can enjoy up to five hours of battery life with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof, durable and reviewers say it packs quite the punch! It's currently available in 12 colours including yellow and mint so you can match it to your preferred aesthetic.

$39.98 On AMAZON CANADA

JBL Reflect Flow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Sport Headphones

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.98 ($219.98)

Details: These wireless headphones boast up to 30 hours of battery life with super-speedy charging. They're also waterproof, which is great if you intend on wearing them while you break a sweat. You can get them in four colours but only the blue and black ones are on sale.

$99.98 On AMAZON CANADA

JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon Canada

Price: $69.98 ($89.98)

Details: With up to 10 hours of battery life, these portable speakers will blast your favourite jams all night long. It has a handy carabiner attached to the top of it, so you can tote it around on your backpack or hang it up in your room. It's also waterproof, so you won't have to worry about rain, spills or pool parties.

$69.98 On AMAZON CANADA

JBL Tune In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon Canada

Price: $29.98 ($49.99)

Details: These Bluetooth earbuds will connect to your phone without a cord, but are tethered together with one so you won't lose one by accident. Plus, you can sling them around your neck when they aren't in your ears.

$29.98 On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Thanksgiving Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Long Weekend If You Can't Wait Until Black Friday

Save on an iRobot, Reebok shoes, a Vitamix blender and more!

May Ning | Narcity, @aerie | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This October long weekend is the perfect time to unwind and spend some time with family. If you celebrate Thanksgiving then this time of year might also mean a delicious spread of your favourite foods.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Shackets On Sale In Canada You'll Want To Wear All Day, Every Day

Shackets in flannel, corduroy, faux leather and more!

@ASOS | Instagram, @simplygailg | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every season there's at least one trendy, must-have item clogging our social feeds. This year, it's the shacket. If you're not familiar, it's a shirt/jacket hybrid that's perfect for layering over t-shirts and hoodies during colder months.

Keep Reading Show less

KitchenAid Mixers Are A Whopping $230 Off On Amazon Canada But Only For Today

These babies NEVER go on sale!

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity, Karen Culp | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better timing than right before the holidays for a sale on KitchenAid Stand Mixers? If you're as obsessed with cooking appliances and kitchen gadgets as I am, then you'll be super excited about this sale.

Keep Reading Show less

These $15 Dust Mop Slippers Are Perfect When You're Too Lazy To Clean Your Apartment

You get a pack of four to share with friends or roommates! 🙌

Natalia Buia | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

File this under Genius Cleaning Inventions! Those who hate household chores like dusting and sweeping the floors will get a kick out of these Dust Mop Slippers for $14.99 on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less