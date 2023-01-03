American YouTuber Ken Block Died In A Snowmobile Accident & The Tributes Are Pouring In
Top Gear fans are devastated.
YouTuber, professional rally driver and Top Gear star Ken Block has died at age 55 after a snowmobile crash on Monday.
The accident occurred in Wasatch County, Utah, while Block was riding his snowmobile down a steep slope, according to a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the snowmobile flipped over and landed on top of Block. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred," the sheriff's office said. A medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.
"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the sheriff's office said.
Block’s clothing company Hoonigan Industries announced the death of its founder in an Instagram statement posted on Monday.
“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” read the statement.
Block was most notably known for his legendary work as a competitive rally driver and was part of series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross, reported the BBC. He also appeared on the driving show Top Gear.
He had more than 1.95 million followers on YouTube where he documented himself taking part in motorsports, with his most recent video being posted two weeks ago. His last video was titled "Go fast, risk every thang."
Since his death, touching tributes by figures in the motorsport world have been pouring in.
British Formula One driver Jenson Button posted a tribute for Block on Twitter, calling him a “talent that did so much for our sport.”
\u201cIn shock at the passing of Ken Block.\n\nSuch a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. \n\nOur sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.\n\nSending love & hugs to the Block family \ud83d\udc99 #ripKen.\u201d— Jenson Button (@Jenson Button) 1672720423
“He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile,” continued Button’s post. “Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.”
The American Rally Association tweeted that they were “gutted to hear the news” of the “icon” Block’s passing.
\u201cWe are gutted to hear the news of the passing of rally icon Ken Block. He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying. \n\nOur thoughts and prayers go out to the Block family and everyone at Hoonigan\u201d— ARA Rally (@ARA Rally) 1672714480
"He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying,” said the ARA statement.
Nascar driver Ryan Vargas tweeted that Block was a huge influence on him and that his passing is a “heartbreaking loss to the Motorsports world.”
Block leaves behind a wife and three children.