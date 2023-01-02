Actor Jeremy Renner Was Injured In A Snowplow Accident & He's In 'Critical' Condition
His rep says Renner is receiving "excellent care."
American actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after he was seriously injured in a snowplowing accident on Sunday.
Renner, who is well-known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise, was at his home in Reno, Nevada when the accident happened, he was airlifted to hospital.
Renner's rep Sam Mast confirmed the actor's condition in a statement to Today.
"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Mast shared on January 1.
"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
In a news release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a "traumatic injury" around 9 a.m. near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.
The sheriff's office did not release details on what caused the accident but did confirm the 51-year-old actor was the only person injured in the incident.
Northern Nevada was hit with a major storm on New Year's Eve, causing thousands of homes to lose power after a heavy snowfall, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
The Hurt Locker actor has previously shown fans what winter conditions look like in Nevada.
On December 12 he tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow and wrote "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."
\u201cLake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland\u201d— Jeremy Renner (@Jeremy Renner) 1670881742
Renner currently stars in the crime drama show Mayor of Kingstown and the second season is set to be released on Paramount+ on January 15.
He will also star in a new show called Rennervations, which will have Renner travelling around the world and helping communities "reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles," as described on the show's IMDb page.
Just days before the accident, Renner posted a short teaser clip from the show on his Instagram page.
The New York Times reports the show is set to be released on Disney+ early in 2023.