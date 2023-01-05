Jeremy Renner Shared His First Video From The ICU & The 911 Call Describes A Scary Scene
He's still recovering from his snowplow accident.
Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is sharing another glimpse of his recovery with fans following a serious snowplow accident on Sunday.
In a social media video posted on Thursday, Renner is shown with his mother and sister who were visiting the actor in the hospital.
"A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much," the actor tweeted with the video.
The video shows a swollen and bruised Renner in a hospital bed wearing a shower cap as his sister massages his head.
"Yeah," Renner is heard saying as his sister massages his scalp.
"You so sexy," she says to Renner.
"That's the first shower in definitely a week or so," he replies. "Gross!"
Renner was using his own snowplow to clear snow at his home near Reno, Nevada on January 1 when the 51-year-old actor was run over by the 14,000-pound vehicle.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a briefing on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said the area had been hit with a lot of snow over the weekend and Renner was working with a family member to get a car out.
Balaam said Renner got out of the snowplow to speak to a family member when the vehicle started rolling. He tried to jump back into the driver's seat and the snowplow rolled over him.
New details from a 911 call log offer an even closer look at what happened when police arrived at the scene on Sunday.
According to CNN, the call to the police was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on Sunday.
“Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. "Responding person is screaming — responding person states subject is down and subject has been crushed."
CNN says the log names the victim as Jeremy Renner.
“[Renner] is moaning loudly in the background – serious bleeding,” the 911 dispatcher noted in the call log.
The log also listed that Renner suffered injuries to his head and had other unknown injuries.
The Hawkeye actor was “completely crushed under a large snowcat” and had difficulty breathing.
It also details that the "right side of his chest is collapsed" and his "upper torso is crushed."
It took first responders 49 minutes from the time the call was made to get Renner, who was conscious and breathing, onto a helicopter and on his way to the hospital.
The video Renner posted from the hospital on Thursday was the second update he has shared this week.
On Tuesday, the Hurt Locker actor posted a photo on Instagram.
"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Renner's spokesperson previously told CNN that he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from the accident.
The actor has had two surgeries so far.
The full extent of his injuries is unknown at this time as well as a timeline for his recovery.