Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
The actor's injuries are reportedly "much worse than anyone knows."
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead.
Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
On Monday, Renner tweeted an update on his whereabouts, writing, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."
The actor was referring to the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown that aired on Sunday.
Earlier on Monday, Renner posted two photos to his Instagram story showing a snowy scene at what looked like his Nevada property.
"Missing my happy place," Renner wrote in one photo followed by another pic that was captioned, "It's a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."
Images posted to Jeremy Renner's Instagram story on January 17, 2023.@jeremyrenner | Instagram
Renner has posted several updates on his social media channels from the hospital since his accident, thanking hospital staff and showing his mom and sister by his side.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Days after his accident on January 1, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed Renner had been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a snowplow. He was helping a family member get a car out of the snow after a large snowfall.
He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, according to his spokesperson.
Radar Online reports a source close to Renner told the outlet that the actor's injuries are "much worse than anyone knows."
"Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," the source told Radar Online. "Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery."
The source reportedly added that the actor has had two surgeries so far and will "likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg."
"Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”
They also noted it could take two years for Renner to have a full recovery.
Along with updates on his recovery, the Avengers actor has been promoting the new season of his show Mayor of Kingstown on social media.
Season one and the first episode of season two are available on Paramount+.