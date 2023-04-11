Jeremy Renner Told Jimmy Kimmel About His Injuries & Why He Was Kicked Out Of The ICU
He also gave his friend Paul Rudd a shoutout!
Jeremy Renner is sharing more details about his snowplow accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, and why he was kicked out of the first hospital he was taken to after it happened.
The Avengers actor made his first late-night talk show appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, where discussed his recovery and the love he got from his friends following the accident.
A smiling Renner walked onto the stage with a cane and was met with a standing ovation from the audience.
Kimmel then expressed how happy he was to see Renner and added that “if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now, right?”
During his appearance, Renner compared the snowplow to a large metal cookie roller and recounted how lucky he was it didn't hit any vertebrae or vital organs and his brain didn't swell.
"My eye did pop out, that's weird," he continued, and when Kimmel brought up a collapsed lung, Renner joked that it was fine because he has another one.
He did also share that the medical team kept finding more broken bones as time went on.
The actor called it "a very, very bad way to start the year."
Renner also explained that his recovery included stays at two hospitals because he was kicked out of the first one.
"They put you on so many drugs, and it was an under construction sort of ICU, they weren't done with their ICU area," he explained.
"They put me in like a janitor's closet (...) it has no bathroom in it, the lights are flickering, everyone in here is moaning like they're dying," he said and added that he wanted out of the place that resembled a "haunted house."
However, Renner concluded by saying he was going back this week to apologize to everyone.
The Marvel actor also gave a shout out to actor Paul Rudd who he said came by to see him in the hospital a few times.
He also shared a hilarious fake Cameo video that Rudd shot for Renner, in which he calls him Jerry and wishes him well after his fight with a "snowblower."
Renner also joked about the positives that came from his accident, including his calendar freeing up, losing 20 pounds and quitting smoking.
Renner was seriously injured in the snowplow accident in January that left him with eight broken ribs, broken ankle, broken shoulder and collapsed lung, among other injuries.
In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer, the 52-year-old actor said he would "do it again" because he was saving his nephew, Alexander Fries.
The actor was released from the hospital on January 16 and has shared photos and videos of his recovery on his social media.
He's also been promoting his new show Rennervations, which comes out on Disney+ on April 12.