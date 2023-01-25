Police Revealed Why Jeremy Renner Went Under His Snowplow & He Was Trying To Be A Hero
His nephew was in trouble.
New details have been released about Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, on January 1 and it looks like the Hawkeye actor was trying to save a family member when it happened.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
CNN reports Renner was trying to prevent his snowplow from slamming into his grown nephew when the actor was pulled under the vehicle and crushed by it.
According to a Nevada sheriff’s office incident report obtained by CNN, the parking brake was "not engaged," and it "would have stopped the snowcat vehicle" that the actor was using to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow.
“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” reads the report.
It also revealed that the brake light indicator was not working at the time and that "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."
Impairment is not believed to have played a role.
CNN also says Renner's nephew helped the Avengers actor until he was airlifted to the hospital.
Since his accident, Renner has posted several updates on his condition on Instagram.
The most recent one was posted on Saturday, in which he revealed he had broken over 30 bones.
"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he wrote. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all."
"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."
Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone at least two surgeries since the accident.
He faces a long recovery, and a source close to the actor told Radar Online that the injuries are "much worse than anyone knows."
They also told the outlet it could take two years for Renner to fully recover.