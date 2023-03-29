Jeremy Renner Says He 'Chose To Survive' In His First Interview Since The Snowplow Accident
"I was awake through every moment."
Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is speaking out for the first time since a snowplow accident left him with major injuries outside his home in Reno, Nevada in January.
ABC News just released a promo for the interview between the actor and Diane Sawyer where he talks about the accident that left him with critical injuries on New Year's Day, and how he would do it all over again to save his nephew.
In the promo released on Wednesday, Sawyer asks Renner if he remembers the accident.
"Oh all of it," he replied. "I was awake through every moment."
Sawyer goes through a list of extensive injuries the Marvel actor suffered when he was crushed by his own heavy-duty snowplow.
"Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken," Sawyer said.
"Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Which sounds terrifying."
Renner replied by saying he questioned what he would look like after the accident.
"I chose to survive. You're not going to kill me. No way," the 52-year-old actor said during the interview.
In the video clip, the actor also tells Sawyer he would "do it again" because he was saving his nephew, Alexander Fries.
Renner gets emotional when Sawyer reminds him of the moment he told his family "I'm sorry" in sign language while he was in the hospital.
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer l ABC Newswww.youtube.com
Sawyer also asked the Hawkeye star if he dreams of doing the same stunts he did in his films prior to the accident.
"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been re-fuelled and re-filled with love and titanium," he said.
Renner was released from the hospital on January 16 and has been posting updates about his recovery on his social media pages since then.
In the most recent update last Sunday, the actor posted a video showing him walking on a treadmill, which marked the first time the public has seen Renner on his feet since the accident.
\u201cI now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery\u201d— Jeremy Renner (@Jeremy Renner) 1679855196
Renner has also been promoting his new show Rennervations, which comes out on Disney+ on April 12.
Renner's full interview with Sawyer will air on ABC on Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.