A Winter Storm Is Coming To The US & These Regions Are Expected To See The Worst Weather
Some states are on blizzard and ice storm warnings.
A winter storm is hitting the U.S. this weekend and all 50 states are seeing a dip in their usual temperatures. Aside from having frigid weather that will be in the negatives, there are tons of warnings and advisories by region from the National Weather Service.
The majority of the country is under a wind chill warning.
Areas affected are mainly the Midwest — Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado as well as parts of Oklahoma, Mississippi and Arkansas. Northern Texas and Southeast Texas are also being watched, along with Washington and Idaho.
On the East Coast, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia are impacted, as well as areas of the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
A wind chill advisory is in place for West Texas, Northern Florida, parts of North and South Carolina, as well as Southern Virginia.
The Winter Storm warnings and advisories.National Weather Service
A more isolated part of the storm includes a blizzard watch for the majority of North and South Dakota, parts of Minnesota and Iowa, and certain areas in the states bordering the Great Lakes.
The main winter storm warning will be concentrated along this part of the country — the Central Northeast — including Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
There are storm and hard freeze warnings across Eastern Texas, Louisiana, Central Mississippi and Southern Alabama.
Central Texas is seeing a freeze warning and Northwest Oregon is seeing a hard freeze warning.
The tip of the Northeast (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts) is on a High Wind Watch.
If you are traveling over the course of the weekend it is important to keep up with the forecast and choose the safest route.
