The Buffalo Blizzard Is Worse Than Anything In Canada & The Snow Videos Are Unbelievable
Driving is banned until they get the snow cleared up!
While much of Canada and parts of the U.S. are struggling under a brutal week-long storm, nobody is getting it worse than the people living in Buffalo.
The greater Buffalo area has been hit by nearly four feet of snow in recent days, according to AccuWeather, with deaths and power outages dotting the map in New York state.
"This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long, storied history of having battled many battles, many major storms," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday at a news conference.
More than three dozen people have died from the storm across the U.S. and Canada in the last week, but Buffalo has seen some of the worst of it with 16 deaths reported as of Monday morning.
Locals experiencing the blizzard firsthand have been posting videos and photos in real time, and the footage is hard to believe.
TikToker Eric Allen Jr has been documenting the blizzard on the app and shared a video showing a building completely covered in icicles which has now reached over 4.2 million views.
@eric.allenjr
Heavy freezing spray transforms this home into an ice castle. #buffalo #blizzard #ice #snow #frozen #weather
One person in the comment section wrote, "What in the day after tomorrow is going on here," which received over 16,600 thousand likes.
Another wrote, "can you imagine the damage that that ice is doing to that house come spring? Oh boy."
"It's so crazy how numb we're becoming to severe weather," wrote another commenter. "This is straight out of a movie."
Another TikToker, Renee Biggie, documented the storm's progression and build-up of snow in her front yard from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., and you can see her car get wholly buried under the snow.
@reneebiggie
12 hours of Snow fall here in Buffalo, NY #buffalony #snowstorm #why #letitsnow #whiteChristmas
Biggie's video has already amassed over 8.7 million views since it was uploaded on Saturday.
NFLer Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills documented the snowfall and posted a series of stories on his Instagram showing Buffalo's current condition.
In one of his stories, you can see a car driving with several feet of snow piled up on the roof, and it definitely doesn't look safe.
In another video, he shows a car snowed into a snow bank with the driver struggling to open the door.
Officials have banned driving in Buffalo and the surrounding Erie County area while the snow removal is underway.
\u201cState Police are assisting snow removal crews with search and rescue. Erie County driving ban is still in affect. Stay off the roads, unnecessary vehicles traveling hinder crews from rescue and rescue.\u201d— NewYorkStatePolice (@NewYorkStatePolice) 1672068923
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Buffalo area until Tuesday afternoon, with four to nine inches of additional snow expected over that time.