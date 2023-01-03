Morning Brief: Céline Dion's Absurd Snub, A Newscaster's Archaic Feedback & More
Off The Top: You may have missed it in the end-of-year shuffle but adult-sized polyp Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges. The twist? The location of the former MMA fighter turned misogynist influencer was apparently discovered in part because he posted a video clip taunting climate activist Greta Thunberg by saying he wouldn't recycle his pizza boxes — boxes that featured the phone number of a local Romanian restaurant. The moral of the story? Always recycle.
In Case You Missed It
1. The Big Changes Coming Into Effect In 2023 That Will Impact Your Wallet
It's clear that 2023 is going to be a seismic year for personal finances in Canada; if you need more evidence that the feds are bracing for doom and gloom, look no further than some of the changes being implemented to help Canadians save extra cash, bring home ownership a little closer within reach and boost the income of the country's lowest earners. For example, the annual contribution limit for Tax-Free Savings Accounts has been raised to $6,500, a wide ban on foreign home ownership is now in effect, and minimum wage hikes are slated for a number of provinces and for federal workers. Helena Hanson breaks down some of the biggest changes on the horizon.
2. The Heart Will Go On — But Will Rolling Stone's Relevancy After Their Celine Snub?
Try to think of the 200 of something — anything. The 200 best types of cheese. Your 200 favourite movies, even. It's evident from the onset that there's a lot of space to fill on any list of 200 — which is why it's practically unfathomable that Rolling Stone magazine presented a list entitled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" and managed to leave off Céline Dion entirely. MTL Blog's Mike Chaar launches an indignant defence of the Canadian treasure.
- Go Deeper: The once-venerable tastemakers attempted to cut off criticism by noting the list was a ranking of the greatest singers, not greatest voices. The distinction? "In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalogue, and the breadth of their musical legacy," Rolling Stone stated. Well, OK. Sure.
- My Take: It's all coming back to me why I haven't subscribed to Rolling Stone since I was 16.
3. It's 2023 For Most But Some Imbeciles Are Clearly Still Stuck In 1923
If you're thinking of writing in to your local TV news personality to complain about their attire, how about... don't. Canadian newscaster Tess van Straaten, who works for CHEK News out in Victoria, B.C., recently shared feedback she received from a female viewer who found an outfit she wore on-air "inappropriate" and "almost unsettling," Asymina Kantorowicz writes. The offending garb? A sleeveless dress — a look that is so modest (and frankly unremarkable) that it beggars belief that anyone born after the pilgrims set foot on Plymouth Rock could possibly take umbrage with it.
- In Her Words: "Unfortunately, it’s all too common for women in broadcasting and the public eye to get emails about how they look — whether it’s a negative comment [over] their clothes, their hair or even their weight — and male colleagues almost never get messages like this," van Straaten told Narcity.
- Context: Remember Lisa LaFlamme's ouster from CTV News last year, a move some linked in part to her greying hair?
- My Take: The person who wrote the email to van Straaten really missed their calling as the disgruntled mayor of the town in Footloose.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🙏 HURT ACTOR
Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is in stable but critical condition after undergoing surgery following an accident at his home in Reno, Nevada. The 51-year-old Oscar nominee suffered blunt force trauma to the chest and orthopedic injuries, according to his reps, with several reports linking the incident to a snowplow accident. Here's Asymina Kantorowicz with more.
🪣 BUCKET LIST
Whether you're a local or just passing through Quebec's most populous city, there's plenty of places to explore and activities to try out in Montreal this January. Charlotte Hoareau has 17 new things to add to your MTL bucket list, from immersive art exhibits to candlelight concerts.
🍝 ITALIAN EXCELLENCY
It's been a big couple of months for Don Alfonso 1890. Not only did the dining concept move into a permanent home on the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel on Toronto's waterfront in July, it also garnered a Michelin Star back in September, and just last month was named the second-best Italian restaurant in the world. Madeline Forsyth details the big year for the ascendant dining institution.
📌 JOB BOARD
Alright... you've put off applying for a new job long enough. Charlie Hart scoured the job boards and found a handful of positions with the City of Calgary that pay upward of six figures. One interesting job to watch? The Film Friendly Program is hiring someone to build relationships with businesses and organizations to promote the city as a filming location.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Speaking of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist is a teen no more; she turns 20 years old today. English actor Florence Pugh is 27. Two-time Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning is 42. Former Blue Jays flamethrower A.J. Burnett is 46. Metal-faced Daft Punk co-creator Thomas Bangalter is 48. Retired racing legend Michael Schumacher is 54. The apparently uncancellable Mel Gibson is 67. Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is 77. NHL icon Bobby Hull is 84. "The Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien was born on this day in 1892.
