Anand, McGuinty seek deeper ties in Persian Gulf amid investment push and Iran war

Anand, McGuinty seek deeper ties in Persian Gulf
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is off to the Persian Gulf today where Canada is looking to strengthen ties on defence and security, while courting global investment.
The trip comes as the U.S. war on Iran continues to impact the Middle East and international energy markets.
A news release says Anand will meet with her counterpart in Oman to discuss potential defence and economic co-operation, then she will travel to Qatar to advance trade, investment and security ties.
Oman and Qatar have been key players in attempts to broker peace in the region, including between the U.S. and Iran, and between Israel and Hamas.
Anand tells The Canadian Press her visit underscores that Canada is courting investment from Gulf countries while expressing solidarity with them after repeated strikes by Iran.
Defence Minister David McGuinty is also visiting Qatar as well as the United Arab Emirates this week, to talk about how Canada fits into regional security.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.