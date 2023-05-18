Ariana Madix Has A New BF After 'Scandoval' & Here’s Everything We Know About Daniel Wai
"I'm very happy and very satisfied."
The long-awaited season finale of Bravo'sVanderpump Rulespremiered as the whole world watch Tom Sandoval publicly cheat on his 10-year girlfriend Ariana Madix. The now ex-GF spilled her side of the story on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and admitted that she has a new man, who happens to make her "very happy and very satisfied."
As 'Scandoval' unfolded right before the audience's eyes, it seems Madix was busy moving on to her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. Wai is a fitness coach and social media influencer.
Wai publicly uploaded a video with the reality star and some of her friends, like Scheana Shay, at Coachella four weeks ago. In the montage, there were many pictures of the two holding hands and being flirty with each other.
Wai has also posted an Instagram video with Madix celebrating his birthday weekend with him. The two went to the New York Yankees game together and spent time with friends.
Though the Vanderpump star hasn't yet made a timeline post with Wai, she has posted him publicly to her IG stories.
Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix.@arianamadix | Instagram
Wai has a fitness company that's located in New York City and, according to his fitness website, he has a degree in Computer Science and Business with a minor in Math. After working in the field he studied in college, he decided to give his passion a chance and passed his National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer test to fulfill his dreams.
Though Wai has a company in New York, he did not show up to the studio for Madix's very first interview at Andy Cohen's Clubhouse since the season dropped. But he did appear to upload a supportive Instagram story in spirit.
He even reposted Bravo's video of fans holding up cutouts of Madix's face with the caption, "killing it."
Looks like he's helping keep Madix's smile very bright on her face.