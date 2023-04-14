Raquel Leviss Has Checked Into A Treatment Facility Amid The 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandal
It's a voluntary mental health treatment facility.
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has checked into mental health treatment facility in the wake of the show's cheating scandal, multiple outlets reported on Friday.
Leviss voluntarily checked into the Arizona centre following the news of her affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval, a rep told People.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling," the rep told the outlet.
"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
It's unclear how long Leviss, 28, will be at the treatment facility for.
The news of the cheating scandal became public in early March after TMZ revealed that Sandoval and his girlfriend at the time, Ariana Madix, had ended their relationship after almost a decade of dating.
That's when the news that Sandoval and Leviss had been having an affair for about six months also broke. Madix and Leviss had been close friends for years.
Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix after fans criticized them online for what they did.
Their statements were followed by one from Madix, in which she addressed the difficulty of what had happened and thanked her support system.
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote.
"However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."
The reunion was then filmed on March 23 and Lisa Vanderpump called it "one of the most astounding bits of film" she's seen.
While Leviss has been silent since her apology, others have continued to speak out about what happened between her, Sandoval and Madix.
In early April, Sandoval appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to share his side of the story.
During his appearance, the 40-year-old musician claimed he broke up with Madix two weeks before she found out about the affair and that she was in denial about the whole thing.
"A couple days later, I sit down to talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me, you’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship,’ and I was like, ‘Ariana, I don’t think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now,'” he told Mandel.
Sandoval also disclosed that he felt a strong connection for Leviss after they first kissed and he quickly went to therapy afterwards to figure out what he was going to do.
Tom Sandoval Finally Tells His Side of the StoryHowie Mendel Does His Stuff | Youtube
When he was asked about his current relationship with Leviss, Sandoval said they were on a "break" and are still "good friends."
As for Madix, she's been seen wearing what some have dubbed red-hot "revenge" outfits since the scandal news went public, including a sexy dress at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.
On Wednesday, she was seen modelling a red dress at Bloomingdale's flagship location in New York City.
As for the future of the show, it's unclear at this point what exactly will happen.
Sandoval told Mandel that although the scandal has caused the show's ratings to skyrocket, he acknowledged that it will be difficult to return to filming and he has no obligation to go back.
