Lessons from an astronaut: Artemis II crew share advice on risk, work and friendship
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his Artemis II crewmates have shared some of the life lessons they learned preparing for and carrying out their record-breaking lunar flyby last month.
The crew attended an event today hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, where they were asked to share advice on a range of subjects including risk, pressure and teamwork.
Hansen told the crowd that the astronaut team committed to developing a close relationship and worked on it constantly, including with behavioural health experts.
Their 10-day mission launched April 1 from Florida, taking Hansen and this three American crewmates — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch — farther from Earth than any humans before them.
Koch said the team prepared to handle the pressure of the mission by training repeatedly for even low-probability situations until they were confident in their ability to handle any eventuality.
Wiseman, for his part, said the risk of the mission reminded him of the importance of spending time with loved ones and in nature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.