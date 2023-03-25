This Artsy City In California Is Perfect For A Spring Road Trip & Has A Huge Vintage Mall
The historic Spanish-style architecture is just magical!
California has so many different destinations that make the perfect weekend road trip with your friends. The Golden State’s territory is full of cascading waterfalls, nude beaches with breathtaking shores, dreamy islands, and smaller artsy cities.
Located along the Orange Coast, San Juan Capistrano is a quaint area that’s been evolving for more than 220 years, and visitors can still enjoy the city’s historic sites.
According to the City of San Juan Capistrano's webpage, the foundation of this community "was laid by the earliest people to inhabit the land." One of the most popular attractions here is the Mission San Juan Capistrano, a historic landmark and museum founded hundreds of years ago with a chapel that’s still standing.
A good area of San Juan Capistrano is surrounded by Spanish-style architecture, making it a magical place for tourists.
After you visit the famous mission in the downtown area, you can find restaurants, shops, and even a train station within walking distance.
If you’re in the mood to do some shopping, you can visit the Capistrano Plaza, Mission Fine Art Gallery, or The Old Barn Antique Mall, a large vintage mall with over 40 unique vendors.
For dining and wining, Downtown San Juan Capistrano has everything from bakery shops to Mexican restaurants and wine bars.
This small Californian city is also home to The Ecology Center, a place both locals and visitors can enjoy by taking a farm tour, a garden workshop, or attending a community table with different Cali chefs.
If you’re planning to stay several days in this quaint place, you can book your stay at the Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Best Western Capistrano Inn, or Residence Inn.
