Athletics Canada says missing mountaineer was climbing near Switzerland-Italy border

Athletics Canada says a mountaineer is missing
Athletics Canada says a mountaineer is missing
Gondolas go up next to the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jamey Keaten)
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Athletics Canada says one of its members went missing while attempting to break a mountain-running record in the Alps along the Switzerland-Italy border.

The national sport governing body says Kalie McCrystal was last seen on Tuesday.

Athletics Canada says in a statement the skyrunner and mountaineer was climbing Italy's Matterhorn, a roughly 4,481-metre-tall mountain that's horn-shaped peak also overlooks Zermatt, a town in Switzerland.

The statement says McCrystal has many years of experience in technical and high-altitude environments, and has climbed the Matterhorn before.

The statement does not give details on the record she was trying to break, and says her family is working with mountain rescue services.

Athletics Canada's website lists the hometown of an athlete with McCrystal's name as Squamish, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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