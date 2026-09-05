Hiker Stanislav Volo, missing for five days in B.C., is found alive

B.C. hiker found alive after five days
B.C. hiker found alive after five days
Hiker Stanislav Volo, centre, is seen in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, handout photo, after walking himself to safety near Squamish, B.C., five days after going missing.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Squamish Search and Rescue (Mandatory Credit)
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A hiker missing for five days in mountainous terrain near Squamish, B.C., has been found alive, walking himself to safety after a massive search.

Squamish Search and Rescue shared a photo of Stanislav Volo, 43, smiling broadly and giving a thumbs-up with two overjoyed rescuers.

"After several long days of searching, we are incredibly relieved to share that Stanislav has been found alive and is safe," the organization said in a social media post late Friday.

It said Volo walked out himself and was found on the Indian Arm forest service road.

Sea to Sky RCMP said Volo was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Mounties said partners in the search included RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services, Squamish Search and Rescue, RCMP Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and the Sea to Sky Gondola team.

Volo had last been seen getting off the Sea to Sky Gondola at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, aiming to hike to the challenging Mount Habrich Loop.

But he had been missing since failing to catch the gondola back down that day.

The search narrowed on Tuesday after a 911 call was made from Volo's cellphone.

While Sue Nicholson with the Squamish Search and Rescue said the call was garbled and dropped out, it led rescuers to believe that he was still in the Mount Habrich Loop area.

Volo's sister Ola pleaded on social media this week for help from other hikers who might have crossed paths with him.

But Squamish Search and Rescue warned the public on Thursday not to enter the Habrich area on their own after noticing messages about the search were being widely shared.

On Friday, it had better news to share.

"We know so many people across Squamish, the Sea to Sky, and beyond have been following his story, sharing our posts, sending messages and hoping alongside his family," the organization said on social media.  "Today, we get to share the news we’ve all been waiting for."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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