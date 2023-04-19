You Can Go Racing At The Fastest Kart Track In Georgia & It's Like Mario Kart In Real Life
Pros and total novices are welcome to join the fun!
If you enjoy playing video games like Mario Kart and have always been curious to race a vehicle like the ones your favorite characters ride, Georgia’s fastest kart track will make this a reality.
The Atlanta Motorsports Park is home to the "most unique outdoor public karting track," and it’s the perfect plan for a day filled with adrenaline and fun.
With 43 feet of ascent, racers can expect to experience more elevation changes than any other kart track in the world. But don’t let that scare you, as the venue is open for both professionals and novices, and the track is designed to accommodate racers based on their level of experience.
The motorsports park currently has four different circuits.
Circuit A features 16 turns and the most elevation changes of any other kart track in the world. It’s the ultimate karting experience in the area.
Circuit Super B gives racers more of a technical challenge as the track has tighter turns and a slower entry into the area’s biggest hill. Circuit B is shorter, and it’s designed to increase your speed and try the establishment’s Sodi karts. Finally, Circuit C is the best option for small children learning the ropes.
If speeding up to 55mph while driving a small kart on a huge track sounds like an exciting idea for you, Atlanta Motorsports Park is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to sundown.
The venue offers different packages that go from one session for $35.99 to five sessions for $129.99. Although walk-ins are accepted, online reservations are recommended to avoid long wait times.
Little ones can also have a great time by joining the AMP Kart Racing School, which is open to kids ages 12 and up. A Half-Day Class A pass is a 45-minute session for beginners for $299. The Half-Day Class B session teaches intermediate driving techniques for 45 minutes for also $299, and a Full-Day Class is a 90-minutes session with complementary lunch for $449.
The motorsports park also has its Junior Discovery Experience, which is a special program for little racers aged 5 to 11.
So, you can grab your family and friends and enjoy a day full of unique adventures!
Atlanta Motorsports Park Kart Racing
Price: $35.99+
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to sundown.
Address: 20 Duck Thurmond Rd, Dawsonville, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can go full Mario Kart mode on Georgia's most unique karting track.