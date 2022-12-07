6 Things Only Tourists Do In Atlanta, According To Someone Born & Raised There
"If you're from here, you already know."
When visiting a big city, like Atlanta, GA, it's safe to assume that locals know best. One TikToker born and raised in The Big Peach uploaded a video telling others that there are things you should never do there if you don't know the area like the back of your hand.
content creator named Christy, @thisisnotchristy, published on November 22 received 126.9K views explaining surefire ways to tell who is local and who is a tourist or transplant in Georgia's capital.
So, we listed the six things in Atlanta that she says only tourists do.
@thisisnotchristy
I talk too much #fyp #foryou #atlanta #atl #IntuitTouchdownDance #gsu #georgiastate #BeTheReasonVisa
You visit Woodruff Park.
Christy reveals that "if you do anything at Woodruff Park, you're probably a tourist." The content creator also said that she's seen children playing on the lifesize "ATL" sign.
She goes on to say that if you've ever actually lived Downtown, you know to never touch Woodruff Park.
You shop at Ponce City Market.
Next on her list is visiting Ponce City Market, which she describes as a "very overplayed tourist place."
The market is full of restaurants, shops, and green spaces, but is usually frequented by visitors passing through town.
You spend too much time at Lenox Square Mall.
Christy explains in her video that only tourists hang out at Lenox Mall and true locals know to get their things and get out. The creator said to not spend too much time browsing there.
Though she didn't mention if it was for cautionary reasons, earlier this year, another content creator listed Lenox Square Mall as a place you should never go to while visiting Atlanta to be safe.
You jog in unsafe areas.
Out of everything listed, Christy reveals the biggest giveaway that you aren't from around town is jogging through unsafe areas of the city.
"It's almost as if they lack social awareness that the area is not the safest. Don't get me wrong it's great to get your jogging in, but some areas, you're risking your life," she said as she shows a green screen photo of a man jogging next to a wall with graffiti on it.
You got to Lake Lanier.
Lake Lanier is one of the most infamous destinations in the entire state of Georgia. More than 700 people have died on this man-made lake and there's a chilling history below the water's surface.
People from Georgia know to steer clear of Lake Lanier, for their own sake.
"If you're from here, you already know," the social media star said.
You have no sense of awareness on the MARTA train.
Finally, the TikToker makes a point that it's rare for locals to pay for their MARTA fares when utilizing Atlanta's public transportation.
She also says that lacking spatial awareness on the train is a sign you're a visitor.
"It is a public space and you're sharing it with other people, other people need to be seated" she concludes.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.