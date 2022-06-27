6 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia’s Hallmark Star Lily D. Moore
She plans on breaking a world record.
Lily D. Moore is the Hallmark Channel's newest rising star, and an inspiration to aspiring actors across the globe.
This 19-year-old actress and model from Atlanta, GA quickly rose to fame after starring in the Color My World With Love, a love story that spotlights the relationship nuances of a couple with Down syndrome.
Since then, her career has taken off and moved audiences all over the world.
Here are some lesser-known facts about how the Georgia star's life outside of the spotlight.
She will be attending Clemson University
The actress announced that she will be starting college this fall at Clemson University and hopes to study healthcare. She also posted an Instagram photo donning the school's logo and team colors this May.
She wants to be the first actress with Down syndrome to win an Oscar
This year Lily told People magazine that her goal is to be the first actress with Down syndrome to win an Academy Award. "People with Down syndrome have hopes and dreams just like typical people," she elaborated.
She has modeled on both the East and West Coasts
According to her official website, Lily has modeled on both U.S. coasts. Recently she participated in a modeling and ad campaign for the swimsuit brand Summer Salt, saying "The scars on my body where I’ve had multiple surgeries but, it shows how tough my body is and I appreciate that my body has healed and its made me stronger."
She started an initiative to help the unhoused community
Giving back to the community is an important cause to Lily. According to her website, she started an initiative to give back to the unhoused population called H.E.L.P. – Helping Everyone with Love and Passion. They provide bags of toiletries and food to people facing homelessness.
She lived in Austria as a child
Though Lily is from Atlanta, she had the opportunity to travel as a child. In an interview with Schön Magazine, she revealed that living and studying drama in Austria at a young age is what inspired her to pursue the arts.
She is a champion ambassador for the Special Olympics
Lily is a Champion Ambassador for the Special Olympics, an inclusive organization that supports over 4 million athletes with special needs. She enjoys sports and cheerleading.