You Can Have Brunch For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner At This New Atlanta Spot
Because mimosas all day, and every day, are always a good idea.
Brunch is likely the most comforting food there is, yet, unfortunately, served at only certain restaurants for limited hours during the weekend.
However, the newly opened spot "Just Brunch" aims to please brunch lovers who enjoy this type of food throughout the day – and the week.
Veteran restauranteur Keith Kash came up with the concept restaurant featuring a Southern-cuisine-inspired menu, hoping to create an "every day is the weekend" vibe for all kinds of patrons.
The restaurant serves heaping portions of Southern classics like fried chicken and waffles, fried catfish and grits smothered with cheese, fried green tomatoes, lobster and shrimp mac-and-cheese, chicken and shrimp gumbo, as well as traditional breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, and omelets.
In addition to these decadent options, the restaurant also offers lighter fare, such as oatmeal with fresh fruit and avocado toast.
And then, there are the drinks. There's a full cocktail menu to enhance the brunch experience with house-made cocktails like the French Espresso Martini, Bloody Marys, and a variety of mimosas. They also serve their signature alkaline water, freshly squeezed orange juice, and lemonade.
Even with its extensive drink menu, Kash says the restaurant is geared towards a family-friendly experience, where patrons can have a conversation over brunch.
The restaurant is located in Gwinnett County, not far from the expansive Mall of Georgia. If you get a chance to visit, be sure to snap some selfies against the lit-up floral wall, which along with snaps of the tantalizing dishes, is sure to inspire brunch envy. Reservations are encouraged.
Just Brunch Breakfast Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 1950 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can have brunch at any time of the day!