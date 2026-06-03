B.C. extends pause on new mineral claims in northern regions to 2027
The British Columbia government has extended its pause on new mineral rights claim registrations in the northwestern and north-central regions until 2027 due to ongoing land-use planning with First Nations.
The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals says in a statement that the pause, which applies to new mineral and placer claims, was set to expire on Wednesday but has now been extended to Jan. 31 of next year.
The province says existing mineral claims are not affected but registration of new claims and for coal licences will remain on hold.
The announcement comes as the B.C. government appeals a landmark decision on mineral rights to the Supreme Court of Canada.
A December 2025 ruling by the B.C. Appeal Court approved a challenge by two First Nations of B.C.'s mineral tenure system, finding the government's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, should be incorporated into provincial laws.
B.C. Premier David Eby has said the ruling puts the province at serious litigation risk and led to a failed attempt in the legislature to suspend portions of DRIPA, an effort that was heavily criticized by Indigenous groups as rolling back reconciliation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.
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