B.C. extends pause on new mineral claims in northern regions to 2027

B.C. extends pause on new mineral claims to 2027
B.C. extends pause on new mineral claims to 2027
B.C. Premier David Eby is silhouetted during an announcement about mining in the province, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 26, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The British Columbia government has extended its pause on new mineral rights claim registrations in the northwestern and north-central regions until 2027 due to ongoing land-use planning with First Nations.

The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals says in a statement that the pause, which applies to new mineral and placer claims, was set to expire on Wednesday but has now been extended to Jan. 31 of next year.

The province says existing mineral claims are not affected but registration of new claims and for coal licences will remain on hold. 

The announcement comes as the B.C. government appeals a landmark decision on mineral rights to the Supreme Court of Canada. 

A December 2025 ruling by the B.C. Appeal Court approved a challenge by two First Nations of B.C.'s mineral tenure system, finding the government's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, should be incorporated into provincial laws. 

B.C. Premier David Eby has said the ruling puts the province at serious litigation risk and led to a failed attempt in the legislature to suspend portions of DRIPA, an effort that was heavily criticized by Indigenous groups as rolling back reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

The 8 types of Toronto men every single girl dating in the city is guaranteed to meet

... unfortunately, this is a fact. ⚠️

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

We have a few Maxplus winners!

These Canadian schools made the top 50 of a new best universities in the world ranking

More than 30 universities in Canada are on the global list! 📚

10 big differences between people in Ontario and BC — from someone who has lived in both

From socializing to hobbies... 👇

This government benefit has payments of up to $200 going out to some Canadians in June

Money will be in bank accounts and mailboxes.

Canada looking to beef up forced labour laws as U.S. imposes new tariffs

U.S. proposes new 10 per cent tariff on Canada

Census workers are going door to door and you could get fines of up to $500 or $1,000

There's a fine for not completing the census.

Zellers is opening new stores in Ontario and here's what you can shop for

Zeddy teddy bears are making a comeback!

Fact File: Video shows man shooting guns in U.S., not Ontario gang member

Fact File: Gun video doesn't show Ontario gangster