BC Hydro expects World Cup and hot weather to trigger record spring power consumption

B.C. faces power-use spike due to World Cup, heat
B.C. faces power-use spike due to World Cup, heat
The FIFA logo is seen on a World Cup countdown timer outside B.C. Place stadium, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

BC Hydro says the province's spring power demand is expected to hit historic highs due to both the arrival of warm weather and consumption linked to the FIFA World Cup.

The province's electric utility says in a statement that British Columbia could see power usage near the all-time summer record of 8,652 megawatts, set last August.

BC Hydro says consumption is expected to surge Friday with the arrival of hot weather and potentially rise further due to World Cup activity, as Vancouver hosts its match of the tournament between Australia and Turkey on Saturday.

It says demand is expected to peak around 8,500 megawatts on Monday.

The utility says consumption may surpass forecasts if temperatures are warmer than expected, as demand is boosted by World Cup watch parties and related commercial usage.

Despite the expected spike in demand, BC Hydro says it's "well prepared" for the situation, with usage remaining "well below" peak winter levels.

But some maintenance work in the Vancouver area may be limited during the World Cup period up to July 19 due to equipment serving FIFA venues, transit and airport facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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