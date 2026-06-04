Independent B.C. legislator Jordan Kealy charged with sexual assault
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has announced that Independent legislator Jordan Kealy has been charged with sexual assault over allegations dating back to before his election.
He was elected in October 2024 to represent Peace River North, and the service said in a statement on Thursday that the allegations date back to between Jan. 1 and Sept. 20 of that year in Fort St. John.
Kealy responded on Thursday, saying in a statement that he is innocent of the accusation and will prove it in court.
"In the meantime, it will be business as usual, advocating for my constituents and region," the statement said.
The service said special prosecutor Gail Barnes was appointed on Feb. 9 involving an investigation by the Prince George RCMP into the allegations against Kealy.
It said Barnes, a senior Vancouver lawyer in private practice, was appointed to avoid potential improper influence in the administration of justice.
Kealy was charged on Wednesday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Fort St. John on July 6.
“Following consultation with the special prosecutor, the BCPS concluded that issuing a media statement was appropriate at this time,” the service said.
“As these matters are now before the court, neither the special prosecutor nor the BCPS will be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.”
Kealy, a former B.C. Conservative who left the caucus last year, is the second sitting B.C. legislator facing criminal charges.
Former B.C. Conservative Hon Chan was charged in March with assault, assault by choking and uttering threats in a case of alleged intimate partner violence, prompting his removal from the party caucus.
The Richmond Centre legislator said he “disagreed with the allegation” and has rejected calls for his resignation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
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