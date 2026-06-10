B.C. murder suspect denies pushing ex-wife into car or inflicting injuries

An aerial view of a forest service road is seen on the east side of Mabel Lake near Lumby, B.C., in this photograph taken with a drone on Monday, May 13, 2024. Tatjana Stefanski, 44, was found dead in the Mabel Lake area on April 14 after disappearing a day earlier. RCMP say she was last seen on April 13 with her ex-husband before "departing unexpectedly" with him in a black Audi.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck