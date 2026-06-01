Police investigate vandalism of rainbow crosswalk in Surrey, B.C., captured on video

B.C. police investigate rainbow crosswalk vandals
B.C. police investigate rainbow crosswalk vandals
A Surrey Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after video of people vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk was posted on social media over the weekend by the leader of a registered political party.

Police say they identified three people of interest, and evidence is being gathered to support possible criminal charges, although no arrests have been made.

Amrit Birring, who is the leader of the Freedom Party of British Columbia, posted video showing him and another man spraying black paint on the crosswalk, while a third waves a placard.

Birring says in another post that police were called by a "nasty lady," who wasn't happy with them putting black lines on the crosswalk.

Surrey police say officers were sent to Holland Park on Saturday after they were notified of a protest taking place, in which "black paint was apparently used."

Birring, who has unsuccessfully stood as a candidate in federal and provincial elections and for Surrey's mayoralty, did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

He received 163 votes when he stood in the 2024 provincial election in Surrey-Newton.

Surrey Pride denounced the vandalism.

"This is an act of hate and has been reported to the police and mayor's office," the group says in a Facebook post.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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