Bank of Canada to deliver 5th interest rate decision of the year

Bank of Canada to announce rate decision
Bank of Canada to announce rate decision
Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Bank of Canada is set to deliver its fifth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

Economists widely expect the central bank will remain on hold, keeping its policy rate at 2.25 per cent.

Inflation has jumped above three per cent in recent months as higher oil prices from the Iran war sent gasoline costs skyrocketing over the spring.

Officials at the Bank of Canada have made clear they're willing to look beyond the initial price shock from the war but are prepared to act if there are signs inflation is spreading beyond the gas pumps.

The bank will also publish new forecasts this morning showing how the Iran war and other forces shaping the economy are affecting its outlook for growth and inflation.

Recent data on growth and the labour market suggest the economy is rebounding modestly from a weak first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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