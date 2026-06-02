Shocking problem for osprey nests built on B.C. power poles prompts relocations
It’s a busy time for ospreys in British Columbia as they find a tall place to build their nests, but the provincial power utility says it can also be a dangerous period for them.
BC Hydro says its crews have recently moved two osprey nests in the Williams Lake area to purpose-built nesting platforms not far from their original nests on active power poles.
Hydro says in a statement that a bird’s choice of nesting on a power pole poses significant dangers to the animals, but as it keeps adding sticks to its home, it also increases the risk of power outages.
The utility says in a statement that the relocations are part of broader work to manage the osprey-related risks.
Crews in the southern Interior have worked on 16 nesting platforms this year, either for relocating nests, replacing aging platforms or installing new sites in areas with repeated osprey-related outages.
Peak nesting activity for the birds is from April to July, and BC Hydro says because ospreys often reuse their nests, early detection and relocation is especially important.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.
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