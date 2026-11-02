Ontario residents could win $30,000 toward their bills with this belairdirect contest
Between groceries, housing costs, insurance and utilities, keeping up with monthly expenses can feel like a never-ending balancing act.
Now, imagine having an extra $30,000 to put toward those bills. It's basically like scoring a bill-free decade!
That's the idea behind belairdirect's Utilities Payback contest, which is giving Ontario residents the chance to win $30,000 toward their bills. With two draws still to come, there are two more chances to win.
To participate, complete a qualifying home or auto insurance quote online or over the phone. You can receive up to two entries — one for home insurance and another for auto insurance.
Already a belairdirect customer with an eligible home or auto insurance policy? You're automatically entered into the contest!
The two remaining draws are scheduled for November 19 and December 17, 2026, and eligible Ontario residents aged 18 and older have until December 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter.
For more information about eligibility, entry requirements and prizes, visit belairdirect's Utilities Payback contest page.