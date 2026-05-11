Bell Media saves Québécois dub of 'The Simpsons'

Bell Media deal allows Québécois dubbing of 'The Simpsons' to continue
Bell Media saves Québécois dub of 'The Simpsons'
Matt Groening, creator of the animated series "The Simpsons," poses with his character creations Bart Simpson, left, and Homer Simpson after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2012.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello
Writer

The version of "The Simpsons" dubbed in Québécois French has been saved after Bell Media reached a deal with Disney Entertainment to broadcast the series.

Bell Media says season 36 of "Les Simpson" will air in the fall on its Noovo television channel and stream on Crave. 

Fans were outraged last year when Bell competitor Corus Entertainment decided not to renew the broadcast rights, leaving francophone viewers no choice but to watch new seasons in European French.

An online petition had garnered thousands of signatures to save the Québécois dubbing, which for 35 seasons had featured local place names, politicians, current events and popular expressions.

In a video posted on Noovo's social media, Bart and Lisa Simpson announce the good news in the Québécois French voices familiar to local audiences. 

The Québécois seasons are one year behind the American version, which began its 37th season in September. 

Seasons one to 35 in Québécois are available to stream on Disney+.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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