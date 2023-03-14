Bell Technical Solutions Is Hiring For Hundreds Of Positions & The Roles Have Serious Perks
No experience necessary!
For those on the job hunt in Ontario or Quebec, you may find your dream career path as a field service technician with Bell Technical Solutions.
If you’re a fan of technology and love hands-on work, there are hundreds of positions currently open for installing and repairing Bell’s residential home phone, internet and TV — and you don't need experience to apply.
As long as there’s keen interest in the job, Bell Technical Solutions will train successful candidates to excel at their job.
Courtesy of Bell Technical Solutions
The only essentials are a G2 class or Class 5 license or higher, the ability to distinguish colours, willingness to climb ladders at least 28 feet high and the capacity to lift up to 75 pounds. You should also be cool with working in all weather conditions.
Along with the potential to earn up to $37.50/hour, field service technicians receive a super fair share of perks. These include 35% off your Bell services, paid training and stock options, along with a $1/hour raise for every 1,040 hours worked (for most field service technicians, that's a pay bump at least once a year).
Courtesy of Bell Technical Solutions
Aside from being a part of a dynamic and collaborative team, working for Bell Technical Solutions means feeling backed by a company that embraces diversity and inclusion.
And when you're ready to take your role to the next level, there are plenty of internal opportunities for advancement through Bell Technical Solutions and Bell affiliates.
Ready to make a career change? Check out the opportunities in Ontario and Quebec to apply now and help Canadians connect with each other and the world.To find out more about working with Bell Technical Solutions, visit their website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.