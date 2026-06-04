Addressing homelessness should be considered nation-building project: big city mayors

Big city mayors call for action on homelessness
Big city mayors call for action on homelessness
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada gives remarks as she greets Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, not shown, at city hall in Montreal on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Mayors of Canada's big cities say fixing homelessness should also be considered a nation-building project by Ottawa.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the mayor of Montreal and a former federal cabinet minister, says statistics differ from city to city but says it's an issue in all downtowns.

Mayor Josh Morgan of London, Ont., says municipal leaders have solutions but need resources to make them happen.

Morgan is the chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, which is hosting a gathering of municipal leaders in Edmonton.

He says homelessness should be a key nation-building endeavour for Ottawa on par with major energy and infrastructure projects.

The federation is urging Ottawa spend $3.5 billion each year to reduce homelessness and also make the issue part of the national housing strategy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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