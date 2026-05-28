Bloc MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay leaves caucus to run for Parti Québécois

Bloc MP quits caucus, will run for Parti Québécois
Bloc MP quits caucus, will run for Parti Québécois
Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. The Canadian Press
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Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay is leaving his party's caucus to run for the Parti Québécois in the fall provincial election.

Savard-Tremblay officially left the Bloc today and is listed as an Independent on the House of Commons website.

A source in the Parti Québécois who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Canadian Press that Savard-Tremblay will represent them in the Oct. 5 election.

The news he is joining the PQ was first reported by Radio-Canada.

The source says Savard-Tremblay will resign as a member of the House of Commons at the start of the summer break.

The Parti Québécois communications office refused to officially confirm the information, but noted that leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will be in St-Hyacinthe, Que., on Friday to announce a candidate for the nomination in the riding.

Savard-Tremblay has been a member of Parliament since 2019, elected three times in the riding of St-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton, located east of Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026. 

By Michel Saba | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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