Bloc MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay leaves caucus to run for Parti Québécois
Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay is leaving his party's caucus to run for the Parti Québécois in the fall provincial election.
Savard-Tremblay officially left the Bloc today and is listed as an Independent on the House of Commons website.
A source in the Parti Québécois who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Canadian Press that Savard-Tremblay will represent them in the Oct. 5 election.
The news he is joining the PQ was first reported by Radio-Canada.
The source says Savard-Tremblay will resign as a member of the House of Commons at the start of the summer break.
The Parti Québécois communications office refused to officially confirm the information, but noted that leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will be in St-Hyacinthe, Que., on Friday to announce a candidate for the nomination in the riding.
Savard-Tremblay has been a member of Parliament since 2019, elected three times in the riding of St-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton, located east of Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.
By Michel Saba | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.