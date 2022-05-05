This Utah Hike Leads You To A 126-Foot Waterfall That Drops Into A Jade Pool
Towering waterfalls breathe life into our already amazing hikes, and this one is sure to stop you in your tracks. Calf Creek Falls in Utah are home to mammoth cascading crystal waters. You can hike to the lower or upper areas and check out some seriously jaw-dropping views of the gorgeous natural formations.
Tucked away in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, the colossal Calf Creek Falls are a must while hiking the park.
Part of what makes this particular walk so special is the dreamy landmarks on the way to the water.
On the lower part of the path, the trail is a 6-mile round-trip that takes you through deep sand — this is why it's rated moderately difficult.
When you finally reach the falls, you can stand in the pool underneath and let the mist from the (very cold!) water cool you off.
The lower falls climb 126-feet in the air, while the upper falls sit at 88-feet, and both are magnificent.
The green mineral stains sitting on top of the orange sandstone backdrop make it look like it's from another planet.
If you go during wildflower season, you'll even see whimsical blooms all around the path.
It costs $5 per vehicle to park in the lot near the trailhead. From there, you can make your way to the actual path.
You can even bring your furry friend along for the adventure since the area is pet friendly, as long as they remain on a leash.
Finding new epic waterfalls to visit while we explore the great outdoors is practically a hobby, and this one is definitely at the top of the list.
Calf Creek Falls
Difficulty: Moderate
Length: 3-miles
Location: Latitude: 37.793186, Longitude: -111.413820
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.