6 Cabins To Rent In Alberta With Your BFFs This Winter & They're Surrounded By Nature
There's nothing like cozying up in a cabin with the fire roaring beside you as the snow lightly falls outside your window. There are tons of cabins in Alberta, nestled in the mountains, that are the perfect way to make that dream become a reality.
These Alberta Airbnbs look like they're out of a storybook, or a Hallmark movie, making them the ideal winter destination. While it's not always easy to leave your house during the chilly season, these spots make it tempting. From rustic cabins tucked away in lush forests to luxurious retreats with hot tubs and saunas — you can wind down in these cabins and make the most out of the season.
Most of these getaways can fit at least six guests, so you can get the group chat together and have a friend trip. Splitting the cost of an Airbnb also means getting a bigger and better place, for less money.
So book fast while these places are still available, and happy exploring!
Woodsy Cabin Getaway-Four Season Paradise
Price: $314 per night, varies depending on the dates and size of the group.
Sleeps: Up to seven people
Location: Red Deer County, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: This storybook cabin is tucked away in the woods, and gives that classic log cabin feel deep in nature. You can embrace the tranquillity of nature here, and warm up in the hot tub all winter long. Sit back at night and look up, taking in the blanket of stars dotting the night sky.
There's even a wood stove here so you can cozy up inside with a good book. Or bring along some snowshoes to go out and explore the beautiful area.
This cabin is only ten minutes from the little town of Sylvan Lake, so you can go and explore on an afternoon while here.
New Modern Rustic A-Frame Cabin with Barrel Sauna
Price: $447 per night, varies depending on the dates.
Sleeps: Up to eight people
Location: Nordegg, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: This spot is actually booked up for this coming winter, but if you want to get a chance to stay at this stunning a-frame cabin then book now for next season. There are dates available for next year and it would be the ideal spot for a holiday retreat.
It makes sense why it's so popular. At a decent price point, if split between eight people, this cabin offers up a luxurious stay, with stunning interior design, a cedar barrel sauna, and breathtaking mountain views. The listing even says that it's a good spot to see the northern lights from, which you might be able to see from the skylight window here.
Or head to Abraham Lake for a skate, and take in the view of the frozen bubble in the ice.
There are four bedrooms, five beds, and two full bathrooms in this cabin, so you can fit a group in and make some long-lasting memories here.
Coal Cabin Nordegg
Price: $490 per night, varies depending on the dates.
Sleeps: Up to seven people
Location: Nordegg, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: This modern stay blends together lavish style with a classic rustic cabin vibe. The beautiful house is set in an even more spectacular landscape, with waterfalls, bright blue lakes, and endless mountain views all around. Go out and explore the surrounding nature all day long, and then come back to this cabin to wind down. The barrel sauna makes it easy to warm up after a day outside, or you can snuggle up by the fire.
Newly built close to Banff 2BR Townhouse
Price: $179 per night, varies depending on the dates.
Sleeps: Up to six people
Location: Harvie Heights, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Banff is the go-to spot for a winter vacation in Alberta, where holiday charm comes to life and there's winter activity galore. This stay is pretty affordable, and only 15 minutes away from Banff. It's also only five minutes from downtown Canmore, so you can take your pick of which place to explore first.
Head to one of the nearby ski resorts for a day on the slopes while staying here, or opt for leisurely strolls around town. The cozy townhouse might also tempt you to stay in all day, enjoying the mountain views from the window and the roaring fireplace.
Peaceful Riverside Dome, Snowshoes Included
Price: $215 per night, varies depending on the dates.
Sleeps: Up to two people
Location: Onespot Crossing Campground in Calgary, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: In the mood for a romantic winter getaway this year? This little dome getaway is in the middle of the forest, surrounded by towering trees on every side, making it feel like a true retreat for couples that stay there.
It can fit two people, and you can spend the day here in bed, with the wood stove going, looking out the wall of windows that look out into the dense forest. This is an off-grid experience, so you can completely unplug here and enjoy a break from the business of day-to-day life.
Stix Cabin
Price: $383 per night, varies depending on the dates.
Sleeps: Up to six people
Location: Clearwater County, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: The massive windows here let you take in the beautiful scenery all season long in this cabin. The inside of this spot is stunning, with a modern vibe that's still nice and cozy. There's a screen room with a fire table in it, perfect for chilly evenings, and also a fireplace inside to warm up beside.
This spot only has one bedroom but manages to fit a lot of people thanks to the design. You can pile in with your family or a few friends, and enjoy the quiet retreat into nature here.