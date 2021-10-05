Trending Tags

Calgary Police Are Investigating The 'Suspicious' Death Of A Toddler

A very sad situation.

Calgary Police Service | Facebook

Calgary Police are investigating the death of a toddler in the southeast area of the city.

According to a social media post from police on Tuesday, October 5, officers responded to the community of Radisson Heights around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a toddler in distress.

Once officers arrived at the home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. they located an unresponsive 18-month-old boy.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders, he was pronounced deceased on scene," the release read.

Officers were able to quickly contain the area and two adults are now being questioned in relation to the incident.

Officials say the death is "being investigated as suspicious."

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on October 6 by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators said they will continue to interview witnesses and collect CCTV footage, but anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

