Calgary Police Are Asking Residents To Be On The Lookout For Stolen Officer Uniform Items
Don't be afraid to question an officer if you're unsure of their identity.
Officers in Calgary are warning the public to be on the lookout after several police uniform items were stolen over the weekend.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release on Sunday, October 3, that uniforms from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) uniform were taken from a residence in northwest Calgary on Saturday.
CPS investigators were able to recover some of the stolen items following an extensive search of the area, but the police uniforms are still missing.
In the interest of public safety, we are informing citizens that RCMP uniforms and an EPS uniform were stolen from… https://t.co/vSwglQqBrr— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1633308555.0
"In the interest of public safety, CPS, Alberta RCMP and EPS are notifying citizens of these missing items," the statement read. However, police also noted that "no firearm, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use of force options were stolen."
Some of the RCMP items stolen include soft body armour, five RCMP baseball caps, a duty belt, police patches, and four RCMP duty shirts.
The EPS items that are still missing include an EPS duty hat and dress uniform.
Police are reminding residents in the area that if they have concerns about whether or not someone is a police officer, they can request to see their police badge and police photo ID card.
Alternatively, residents can call the police non-emergency line to verify an officer's identity.
Anyone who comes across the items is asked to contact CPS through their non-emgerency number at 403-266-1234.