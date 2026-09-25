Calgary court hears possible resolution in case of death threat to prime minister

Court hears possible resolution in PM threat case
Court hears possible resolution in PM threat case
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

A Calgary man accused of posting an online threat to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected back in court next week with a possible deal on the table to resolve the matter.

The lawyer for Jamie Dacosta has told court that he received an email from the federal prosecutor and they were reviewing the case for a "potential resolution."

Dacosta was arrested earlier this month by the RCMP and charged with threatening to kill the prime minister.

The 31-year-old was charged after the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team received information that threats to kill the prime minister were posted on a YouTube account.

In a July post, an individual sent a video message to his followers saying they were headed to Ottawa and offered to cover off gas money for anyone who wanted to "slaughter Mark Carney."

Dacosta remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

The posts in question have since been taken down by YouTube. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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